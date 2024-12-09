Avista (NYSE:AVA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Avista has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Avista by 383.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

