Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,009 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,326,000 after buying an additional 860,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 817,227 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 63.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,001,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,368,000 after acquiring an additional 780,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $27,914,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $41.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

