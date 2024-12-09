Barclays PLC Has $391.83 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $391,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in News by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in News by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

News Stock Down 0.6 %

News stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

