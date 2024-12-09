Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,584 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 42.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

