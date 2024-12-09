Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $101,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,837.17.

BKNG stock opened at $5,300.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,705.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,145.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,177.16 and a 52-week high of $5,337.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

