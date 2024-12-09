Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Brady by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Brady by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

