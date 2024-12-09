Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $167.67

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.67.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

