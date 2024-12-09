Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $58.00

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,758 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

