Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $16.17

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

