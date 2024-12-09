Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $16.17

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
ROIC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.