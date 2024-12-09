Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $28.96

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.96.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. The trade was a 1.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 2,646,761 shares of company stock valued at $65,952,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,858,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

