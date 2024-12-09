Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $288.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

