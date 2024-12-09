Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $124.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.39 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

