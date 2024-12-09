Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.