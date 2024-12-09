Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $203.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.96 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

