Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

