Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Carter’s stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

