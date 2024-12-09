Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $487,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY opened at $422.27 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $435.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.97 and a 200-day moving average of $379.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.