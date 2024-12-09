Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,447,091 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.61% of Cenovus Energy worth $186,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,960 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after buying an additional 5,613,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,186,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after buying an additional 562,663 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396,013 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CVE stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

