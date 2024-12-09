Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

