Comparing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $314.38 million 1.49 $2.64 million ($0.23) -41.74 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $386.07 million 8.44 $101.24 million $3.58 14.50

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -0.99% -0.39% -0.24% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 55.97% 5.71% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

