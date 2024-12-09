Comparing SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Carrefour”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 Carrefour $91.89 billion 0.11 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carrefour 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Carrefour on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

