ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

