Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 6,148 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.45 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

