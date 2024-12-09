Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,462,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

