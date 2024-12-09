Contrasting Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Alphabet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 1.12 -$8.75 million ($0.54) -14.39 Alphabet $307.39 billion 7.03 $73.80 billion $7.54 23.41

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -7.99% -9.17% -2.71% Alphabet 27.74% 31.66% 22.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 5 13 3 2.90

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $200.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Alphabet beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

