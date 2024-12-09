Contrasting Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 13.97% 8.89% 1.07% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pioneer Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 6.86 $562.15 million $5.26 24.05 Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.62 $1.90 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 7 4 0 2.36 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $113.64, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Pioneer Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services. It offers equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it offers insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.