Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.19% of Crown Castle worth $613,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 91.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,158,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,521,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $101.85 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

