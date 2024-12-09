Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $13.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 9.9% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

