Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $393,203.52 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12.

DDOG stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

