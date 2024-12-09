Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Harmonic worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

