Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $371,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in ITT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 68.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.70 and a 12-month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ITT’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

