Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 187 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $130.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

