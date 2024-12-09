Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after buying an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.08.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

