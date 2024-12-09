Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 43.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.23 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 76.62%.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.