Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 552,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

HP opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

