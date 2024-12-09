DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

