Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $186,000. EWA LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 126,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $206,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $311.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.71 and a 200-day moving average of $279.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $317.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

