Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Booking stock opened at $5,300.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,705.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4,145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,177.16 and a 12 month high of $5,337.20.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

