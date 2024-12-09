Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 396 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

