Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,920,734 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,734 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $79,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 243.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

