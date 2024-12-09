Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,241 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $126,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $221.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

