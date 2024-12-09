Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,990 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.92% of Essential Utilities worth $97,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 149,162 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.94 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

