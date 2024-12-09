Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 4,041 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 231,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,063,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 35,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.36 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.02 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

