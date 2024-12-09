Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dunhill Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.21.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

