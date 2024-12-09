ENAGAS S A/ADR Declares Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2099 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

