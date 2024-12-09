Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

