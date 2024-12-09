EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,642 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

