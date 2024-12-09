EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,986 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

SLV stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

