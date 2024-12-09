EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.