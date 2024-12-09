EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,047,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

